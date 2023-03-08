WWE Backlash Set To Take Place In Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny to Host

WWE has announced that this year’s Backlash will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with Bad Bunny set to host the event. The event takes place on May 6 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot. This will be the first PPV in Puerto Rico since New Year’s Revolution back in 2005. Bunny has previously competed at both Wrestlemania and the Royal Rumble.

He said: “In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn’t able to attend New Year’s Revolution at el Coliseo. Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event and this time I won’t miss it.”

Triple H added: “We’re excited to bring Backlash to San Juan as the demand for WWE premium live events outside of the continental United States continues to grow. Bad Bunny is one of the world’s most-popular entertainers and nowhere is that more evident than in his native Puerto Rico.“