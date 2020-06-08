WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match Announced For WWE Backlash, Updated Card

WWE has announced that Bayley & Sasha Banks will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and The IIconics in a Tag Team Triple Threat Match at WWE Backlash.

“BREAKING: @itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE will put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against @AlexaBliss_WWE & @NikkiCrossWWE and

@BillieKayWWE & @PeytonRoyceWWE in a Tag Team Triple Threat Match at #WWEBacklash!”

The updated card is below.

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics

* Edge vs. Randy Orton

* Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy