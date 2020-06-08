wrestling / News
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match Announced For WWE Backlash, Updated Card
WWE has announced that Bayley & Sasha Banks will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and The IIconics in a Tag Team Triple Threat Match at WWE Backlash.
“BREAKING: @itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE will put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against @AlexaBliss_WWE & @NikkiCrossWWE and
@BillieKayWWE & @PeytonRoyceWWE in a Tag Team Triple Threat Match at #WWEBacklash!”
The updated card is below.
* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Nia Jax
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics
* Edge vs. Randy Orton
* Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
