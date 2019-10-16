WWE News: Backstage Preview Show Brings in 597,000 Viewers, Synopsis for Next Week’s Total Divas, Playlist Features Bosses Who Got Embarrassed

– PWInsider reports that the WWE Backstage preview episode that aired last night on FS1 following the Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees game brought in 597,000 overnight viewers.

– The official plot synopsis is out for next week’s episode of Total Divas. You can see that one below:

“Tensions run high as Ronda Rousey makes bold moves to shake up the women’s division; Trinity steps up to host her first ever girls’ trip to Florida; Carmella visits Corey’s hometown for the first time since their relationship was exposed.”

– A new WWE Playlist video is out featuring bosses who got embarrassed. You can check out that video below.