WWE News: Backstage Preview Show Brings in 597,000 Viewers, Synopsis for Next Week’s Total Divas, Playlist Features Bosses Who Got Embarrassed

October 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Backstage

PWInsider reports that the WWE Backstage preview episode that aired last night on FS1 following the Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees game brought in 597,000 overnight viewers.

– The official plot synopsis is out for next week’s episode of Total Divas. You can see that one below:

“Tensions run high as Ronda Rousey makes bold moves to shake up the women’s division; Trinity steps up to host her first ever girls’ trip to Florida; Carmella visits Corey’s hometown for the first time since their relationship was exposed.”

– A new WWE Playlist video is out featuring bosses who got embarrassed. You can check out that video below.

