WWE Backstage Back Up Over 100,000 Viewers This Week
January 23, 2020 | Posted by
This week’s WWE Backstage was back up in the ratings, with an episode that saw the return of CM Punk and an interview with Becky Lynch. Showbuzz Daily reports that the episode drew 111,000 viewers on FS1, which is up from last week’s 84,000 viewers. It’s still down from January 7, however, which had 124,000 viewers. The 18-49 demographic rating was at 0.06, up from last week (0.03) and the week before (0.04). It ranked #144 among cable originals.
It should be noted that it also had fewer viewers than the last episode to feature CM Punk, on December 10, which had 127,000 viewers.
