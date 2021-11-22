wrestling / News
WWE News: Backstage Concern Over Survivor Series Nearly Going Over Time, Producers For Matches
– There was said to be concern backstage at WWE Survivor Series that the show was going to run out of time, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that there was worry and a “minor freak out” over the timing, as they were scheduled to go off the air no later than 11:35. The show was able to get done with enough time in the end, though some were left wondering the Men’s Survivor Series match got so much time.
In a related note, there was nothing that happened after the show went off the air.
– The site reports that the following producers worked the following matches:
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest: Abyss
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair: Tyson Kidd
Men’s Survivor Series Match: Shawn Daivari, Adam Pearce, Shane Helms.
The Usos vs. RK-Bro: Shane Helms.
Women’s Survivor Series Match:Tyson Kidd, Pat Buck
Roman Reigns vs. Big E.: Michael Hayes
