WWE Backstage Highlights: Bret Hart Joins the Show, CM Punk Relives His Favorite Hart Memory
June 17, 2020 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar CM Punk and WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart were both on last night’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1. WWE released some highlight clips of Bret Hart’s appearance, including CM Punk reliving his favorite Bret Hart memory, which you can see below.
You can also read 411’s full report on last night’s Backstage episode RIGHT HERE.
