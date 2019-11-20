wrestling / News
WWE Backstage Highlights Including Full CM Punk Interview
November 20, 2019 | Posted by
FOX has released full highlights from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage, including the full CM Punk interview. It was during the interview in which Punk reiterated that his deal was with FOX, not WWE. He also said that he’s not actively pursuing an in-ring return at this time. You can find 411’s full report of the episode here.
