wrestling / News

WWE Backstage Highlights Including Full CM Punk Interview

November 20, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk WWE Backstage

FOX has released full highlights from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage, including the full CM Punk interview. It was during the interview in which Punk reiterated that his deal was with FOX, not WWE. He also said that he’s not actively pursuing an in-ring return at this time. You can find 411’s full report of the episode here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading