WWE Notes: Backstage Mood At Royal Rumble, Reaction To HARDY Performance, PPV Goes Over Time

January 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Men's Royal Rumble 2023 Image Credit: WWE

– A new report has a few notes from backstage at the Royal Rumble, including the mood at the show and more. Fightful Select reports that the mood backstage was “very laid back” according to one source, who noted that many roster members’ children were backstage having a good time.

– Most people the site spoke to were not fans of the HARDY live performance, and felt as if it compromised things.

– The show went slightly over time, going about 12 minutes past the scheduled four hours.

