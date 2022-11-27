– Fightful Select has a story on how the backstage environment in WWE has improved since Vince McMahon stepped down as Chairman and CEO earlier this year. According to the report, backstage morale has improved significantly within the company. Sources within the WWE locker room have said that aspects of the culture have improved and changed in WWE after people were willing to speak out about it.

WWE talents claimed there is less fear of going to work and getting fired over things you can’t control. This has reportedly made going to work at WWE more fun and easygoing in recent months. This was apparently not the case when Vince McMahon was still in charge. Another WWE talent noted that while some wrestlers still aren’t being used effectively, it’s still much better than where things were earlier this year. Talents have also noted they are now allowed to have more creative input and an ability to improvise more.

At the time of the 2022 Royal Rumble, things were much different. Multiple talents reportedly saw that event as an all-time low point for WWE in terms of creative satisfaction, booking, and losing faith in Vince McMahon as a creative head and company leader. One wrestler reportedly said that they always would maintain faith in Vince McMahon to some degree, but that all eroded with Royal Rumble 2022.

In contrast to recent months with Triple H’s regime in WWE, there is said to be a greater sense of optimism with Triple H as the lead booker and creative head of the company, despite some hiccups.

Vince McMahon retired as chairman and CEO of the company earlier this year amid an investigation by the board of directors over hush-money payments to employees he was alleged to be having an affair with. McMahon remains the majority stockholder of the company with a controlling interest.