WWE News: Notes On Plans For Elimination Chamber Plans, Chelsea Green’s Work Praised, More

A new report from Fightful Select offers a number of production and behind-the-scenes tidbits for upcoming events. Some of the released details are as follows:

-The WWE Elimination Chamber match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley has been in the works for quite some time. Sources indicate that the bout has been planned internally at the promotion since November 2022.

– The match featuring Edge and Beth Phoenix facing the Judgment Day for WWE Elimination Chamber has also been on the planning table since the fall. The report states that a possible Edge vs. Finn Balor bout had been considered for Royal Rumble but ultimately did not occur.

– WWE has been accepting pitches from creative for Ronda Rousey’s eventual return to SmackDown.

– Blake Howard is scheduled to debut as a new WWE announcer during tonight’s NXT LVL Up.

– Chelsea Green’s recent work on WWE Raw has been well-received by the company, according to sources.

– Rhea Ripley was absent from Raw this week, instead visiting her family back in Australia.