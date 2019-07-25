wrestling / News

WWE News: Backstage Notes on Paige and Sin Cara, John Cena to Continue Filming for Fast & Furious 9, Erick Rowan Shows Off Kate Winslet Titanic Stretch

July 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sin Cara WWE WWE's

PWInsider reports that Sin Cara was backstage at WWE TV this week. However, he did not make an appearance.

Additionally, Paige was said to have not been backstage at Smackdown Live this week.

– Also, PWInsider reports that John Cena will be heading to London this week to continue filming for Fast & Furious 9.

– Sheamus released a new Celtic Warrior Workouts video where WWE Superstar Erick Rowan shows off his Kate Winslet Titanic stretch. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Erick Rowan, John Cena, Paige, Sin Cara, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading