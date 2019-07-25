wrestling / News
WWE News: Backstage Notes on Paige and Sin Cara, John Cena to Continue Filming for Fast & Furious 9, Erick Rowan Shows Off Kate Winslet Titanic Stretch
July 25, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Sin Cara was backstage at WWE TV this week. However, he did not make an appearance.
Additionally, Paige was said to have not been backstage at Smackdown Live this week.
– Also, PWInsider reports that John Cena will be heading to London this week to continue filming for Fast & Furious 9.
– Sheamus released a new Celtic Warrior Workouts video where WWE Superstar Erick Rowan shows off his Kate Winslet Titanic stretch. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Kofi Kingston Reveals the Origin of His Jamaican Character, Why They Dropped It
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Whether He or Hulk Hogan Would Have Helped the Invasion Angle
- AJ Styles Is Excited About Paul Heyman as Executive Director of Raw, on Reforming The Club, WWE Showing Him ‘Nothing But Respect’ Ahead of New Contract
- Update on AEW/TNT Presentation at TCA, Official Title Still TBA, Cody Rhodes on ‘Wrestling Show Brought to You By Wrestlers’