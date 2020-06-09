wrestling / News
WWE on FS1 Programming Reminder: Evolution and WWE Backstage With Sonya Deville
June 9, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously noted, WWE Evolution will be making its cable broadcast debut tonight on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). The broadcast for the 2018 all-women WWE pay-per-view event will be followed by WWE Backstage with an all-women’s panel.
WWE Evolution starts tonight on FS1 at 7:00 pm EST. WWE Backstage starts at 11:00 pm EST. The guest panel for tonight’s Backstage features Renee Young, Ember Moon, Paige and Beth Phoenix. Also, Smackdown Superstar Sonya Deville will be appearing as a guest.
