WWE Backstage Drops Below 100,000 Viewers Again, Ratings See Drop in Key Demo

– Showbuzz Daily has the ratings available for last night’s edition of WWE Backstage on FS1. This week’s show dropped to 97,000 viewers. The rating in the key persons 18-49 demographic was 0.04.

The show dropped from last week’s 111,000 viewers. Ratings in the key demo also saw a drop. This week’s show had a 0.04 compared to last week’s 0.06 in the same key demo.

The show ranked No. 137 for the Cable Top 150 list for Tuesday night. Last week’s episode featured an appearance by former WWE Superstar CM Punk, who did not appear this week.