WWE Backstage Draws Identical Viewership This Week, Key Demo Rating Has Slight Increase

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for original cable programming for Tuesday, Feb. 4. Last night’s edition of WWE Backstage on FS1 drew 97,000 viewers once again this week.

The viewership is identical to the numbers for last week’s show. That said, the ratings in the key persons 18-49 demo were slightly up this week. The show drew a 0.05 rating compared to last week’s 0.04 rating in the same key demo.

Last night’s episode of Backstage featured 2020 men’s Royal Rumble match winner Drew McIntyre, who is currently scheduled to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 36.

The show ranked No. 145 for the Cable Top 150 list for Tuesday night. That’s down from where the FS1 show was the previous week at No. 137. As noted, former WWE Superstar CM Punk and 2020 women’s Royal Rumble match winner Charlotte Flair are scheduled to appear on next week’s episode.