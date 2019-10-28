WWE Backstage Preview Down in Ratings vs. First Special

– The second episode of WWE Backstage was down in the ratings compared to the initial special preview earlier this month. Friday’s episode, which followed the Fox Sports 1 airing of Smackdown, brought in a 0.14 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 426,000 viewers. Those are down 30% and 29% from the 0.2 demo rating and 597,000 that the episode on October 15th did.

In fairness to last night’s episode, it was following a low rated number for Smackdown, which aired on FOX Sports 1, and that likely contributed to Backstage’s drop.

Backstage ranked #42 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, with two NBA games leading the way on cable through ESPN.