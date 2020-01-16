WWE Backstage Rating Dips, Viewership Drops to Second-Lowest in Timeslot

– The rating for this week’s episode for WWE Backstage dropped after last week’s bounce, while viewership sunk to the second-lowest point in the current timeslot. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 84,000 viewers. The demo rating matches the number from two weeks ago, down 25% from last week’s 0.04, while the audience was down 32% from last week’s 124,000 viewers. The audience was the lowest since the regular timeslot premiere back on November 5th which was 49,000.

WWE Backstage didn’t rank among the top 150 cable originals for the night. The night was won among cable originals by the Democratic debate on CNN with a 1.35 demo rating and 7.360 million viewers per Showbuzz Daily.