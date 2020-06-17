wrestling / News
WWE Backstage Rating Hits Four-Month High, Viewership Spikes
June 17, 2020 | Posted by
WWE Backstage saw a major jump in the ratings this week, hitting the highest point in four months. Tuesday night’s episode, which featured Bret Hart as well was CM Punk’s latest appearance, brought in a 0.06 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 175,000 viewers. Those numbers are up double and 56% respectively from last week’s 0.03 demo rating and audience of 112,000.
The demo rating was the best for the show since the February 11th episode, which also featured Punk, had a 0.06. The audience, on the other hand was the highest since Punk’s debut on the show on November 19th of last year.
WWE Backstage ranked #110 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.
