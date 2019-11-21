WWE Backstage Rating Spikes For CM Punk Debut

– Looks like bringing CM Punk onto WWE Backstage paid off in the ratings for this week, as the show leaped by huge amounts in both major metrics. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.10 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 180,000 viewers. Those numbers are up 150% and 80% from last week’s 0.04 demo rating and audience of 100,000.

Those numbers represent by far the best for the Tuesday night timeslot, though they’re still below the first two “preview” episodes that came after strong lead-ins (0.2 demo rating/597,000 on October 15th and 0.14/426,000 on October 25th). Even with that caveat aside, this is a big win for the show; it’s a 500% and 267% increase respectively from the show’s regular debut on November 5th (0.02 demo rating/49,000 viewers).

WWE Backstage also managed to score in the top 150 cable originals for the night for the first time on Tuesdays, coming in at #104 per Showbuzz Daily.