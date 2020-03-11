WWE Backstage Rating Steady, Viewership Ticks Down

The rating for this week’s WWE Backstage was steady (albeit at a low number), while the viewership dropped a bit. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 35,000 viewers, even and down 38% respectively from last week’s 0.01 demo rating and 56,000 viewers.

The show failed to make the top 150 cable originals for the third straight week, per Showbuzz Daily. As with last week, Democratic primary coverage dominated the night and may have come into play. History’s Curse of Oak Island topped the night among cable originals with a 0.60 demo rating and 3.188 million viewers, followed by all four hours of CNN’s primary coverage.