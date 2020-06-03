WWE Backstage Rating Ticks Down,Viewership Slightly Down

For the first time since Janaury, CM Punk’s appearance on WWE Backstage didn’t lead to a ratings bump. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 121,000 viewers, down a tick and 3% from last week’s 0.05 demo rating and 125,000 viewers.

Punk’s presence on the show has generally led to a ratings bump in some form, though it is also worth noting that due to the state of the US right now Backstage was up against stronger competition at the news channels. The 11 PM hour of CNN was the fourth-highest rated show of the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily at a 0.59 rating and 2.210 million viewers. Last week the hour on CNN did a 0.15 demo rating and 1.029 million viewers.

Backstage ranked at #143 among cable originals for the night.