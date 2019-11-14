WWE Backstage Rating & Viewership Double From Last Week’s Collapse

– WWE Backstage made quite a ratings rebound this week, doubling both its rating and viewership. The show brought in a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 100,000 viewers, up 100% and 105% from last week’s 0.02 demo rating and 49,000 viewers. Obviously, this is a big relief to FOX Sports and WWE, as last week’s numbers had seen a complete collapse in the regular timeslot debut. This week’s numbers still rank well below the 0.2 and 0.14 demo ratings for the two preview episodes, though both those shows had much stronger lead-ins.

The show still ranked outside the top 150 cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, but just outside as the last couple of shows on that list were also in the 0.04 demo rating range.