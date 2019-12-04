WWE Backstage Rating, Viewership Jump After Last Week’s Fall

– The rating for WWE Backstage saw a rebound after dropping last week, hitting numbers on the upside of the regular timeslot average. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 138,000 viewers, which are up 60% and 15% respectively from last week’s 0.05 demo rating and 121,000 viewers.

While those numbers are still below the 0.10 and 180,000 for two weeks ago, that was the heavily-hyped debut of CM Punk on the show. Thus far, Backstage has shown a lot more volatility than the main wrestling shows, which is entirely expected. The series is considered to be more supplemental viewing and not “essential,” making them far more dependant on individual factors for each episode like which guests will show up, what news may be discussed and the like. The rating thus far hasn’t moved less than 50% in one direction or another since the Tuesday debut, with the rating moving no less than 33% in any particular week. This week’s episode was above the 0.06 rating and 118,000 viewership averages that the show has averaged on Tuesday.

WWE Backstage ranked #103 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.