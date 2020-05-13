WWE Backstage Rating, Viewership Jump With CM Punk’s Return

CM Punk is proving to be a big factor in WWE Backstage’s ratings performance, as the show jumped back into the top 150 again for his return. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.05 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 173,000 viewers, marking a viewership jump of 209%. We don’t have the ratings for the last three weeks because the show was outside of the top 150 cable originals, but it last week’s #150 show had a 0.03 so the ratings bump would be at least 60% or 0.02.

The last time we had a demo rating for the show was on April 14th, which was Punk’s last time he was on the show. That show did a 0.05 demo rating as well and 161,000 viewers, both marked increases from the previous week. Before that, Punk’s previous appearance was February 11th which was the last time the show hit a 0.06 demo rating. That episode did 169,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s viewership was a six-month high; the last time the total audience was higher was November 19th when the show did 180,000 viewers and a 0.10 demo rating for (you guessed it) CM Punk’s official debut on the show. Last night’s episode ranked at #119 among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily.

Of note, the WrestleMania III Rewind special on FOX Sports at 7 PM did a 0.04 demo rating and 147,000 viewers. We don’t have numbers for the WrestleMania III Recall; it’s entirely possible that show registered as a “sports repeat,” which do not show up on Nielsen’s reports.