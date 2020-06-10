WWE Backstage Rating, Viewership Slightly Down

The rating and audience for this week’s WWE Backstage had a slight drop from last week. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 112,000 viewers, down a tick and 7% from last week’s 0.04 demo rating and audience of 121,000. The numbers were the lowest for the show since the May 19th episode failed to chart at all in the top 150.

WWE Backstage ranked #147 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.