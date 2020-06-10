wrestling / News
WWE Backstage Rating, Viewership Slightly Down
June 10, 2020 | Posted by
The rating and audience for this week’s WWE Backstage had a slight drop from last week. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 112,000 viewers, down a tick and 7% from last week’s 0.04 demo rating and audience of 121,000. The numbers were the lowest for the show since the May 19th episode failed to chart at all in the top 150.
WWE Backstage ranked #147 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle Thinks Vince McMahon Found His Brock Lesnar Comments Disrespectful
- Ricochet On Loving His Time in Lucha Underground, Coming On Board, How Frustrating His Departure Was
- Charlotte Flair Discusses Some People Thinking She’s Only Where She Is Because She’s Ric Flair’s Daughter, If She’d Do A Reality Show With Her Dad
- Erick Rowan Discusses Trying to Do Split Personality Character in WWE, Frustration That They Let Bray Wyatt Do Similar Character