WWE Backstage Rating, Viewership Surge in Return

WWE Backstage made its return after two weeks off the air, and with a Royal Rumble lead-in it improved by multiples in both rating and viewership. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 134,000 viewers, up 300% and 283% respectively from the last episode’s 0.01 demo rating and 35,000 viewers. The demo rating was the best for the show since the February 18th episode had a 0.05, while the audience was the highest since the February 11th episode had 169,000 viewers.

The jump in viewers was a mix of a couple of factors favorable for the show. Chief among them is the fact that the show ahd a much more favorable lead-in that typical with the airing of the 2020 Royal Rumble, meaning a lot more WWE fans were tuned into FOX Sports for the night. The relative dearth of new programming on TV right now likely had some effect too, although Backstage doesn’t normally have direct competition from the big shows since it airs at 11 PM. And finally, this is WrestleMania week so WWE has more of a media focus.

WWE Backstage ranked #142 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily. A Fox News’ special report from Brett Baier won the night with a 0.75 demo rating and 6.095 million viewers.