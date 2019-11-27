WWE Backstage Viewership and Ratings Drop With No CM Punk This Week

– Per Showbuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 drew 121,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the persons 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s 180,000 viewers for the show, which featured CM Punk. The Nov. 19 episode with Punk also drew a 0.10 rating compared to 0.05 for this week.

By comparison, the first episode, which featured a surprise appearance from Punk drew 100,000 viewers. This was after the premiere episode for the show on Nov. 5 drew only 49,000 viewers.

This week’s WWE Backstage episode ranked No. 125 in the Cable Top 150 numbers for yesterday. Last night’s episode also featured a guest appearance from Triple H at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.