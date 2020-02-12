WWE Backstage Draws Largest Viewership Since CM Punk’s Official Debut in November

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of WWE Backstage, which featured an appearance by former WWE Superstar CM Punk. Last night’s episode drew 169,000 viewers, which was the highest viewership for the show since CM Punk’s official debut on the November 19 episode. That show drew 180,000 viewers.

This is also a big increase in viewership for the last two weeks, which had identical viewerships of 97,000. The show also had a slight increase in the key persons 18-49 demographic with a 0.06. That’s up from last week’s 0.05. The January 28 episode drew a 0.04 rating in the say key demo, so the last two weeks have seen an uptick in ratings.

The show ranked No. 132 this week in the Cable Top 150 rankings. The show went up from its No. 145 ranking from last week.

Last night’s episode on FS1 also featured an appearance by 2020 women’s Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair. WWE Backstage airs weekly on Tuesday nights on FOX Sports 1.