wrestling / News

WWE Backstage Will Feature Natalya and Maria Menounos as Special Guests Tonight

April 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Backstage special guests 4-21-2020

As previously reported, tonight’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 will feature an all-women’s panel. Also, FOX Sports has confirmed that Maria Menounos and Natalya will be joining tonight’s show as special guests. You can check out the announcement below.

WWE Backstage will air tonight at 11:00 pm EST on FS1.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, WWE Backstage, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading