WWE Backstage Will Feature Natalya and Maria Menounos as Special Guests Tonight
– As previously reported, tonight’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 will feature an all-women’s panel. Also, FOX Sports has confirmed that Maria Menounos and Natalya will be joining tonight’s show as special guests. You can check out the announcement below.
WWE Backstage will air tonight at 11:00 pm EST on FS1.
TONIGHT, @mariamenounos & @NatbyNature will be the special guests on a special all women's episode of #WWEBackstage, at 11e/8p, on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/KakHlraiKh
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 21, 2020
So excited to chat with my girls @ReneeYoungWWE and @NatbyNature !!! https://t.co/xwy3otgfgL
— MARIA MENOUNOS (@mariamenounos) April 21, 2020
