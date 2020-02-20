wrestling / News

WWE Backstage Viewership Down But Still Second-Highest Number Ever

February 20, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Keith Lee WWE Backstage

The viewership for this week’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 was down, but it’s not all bad news. It was still the second most-watched episode of the show’s entire run. Showbuzz Daily reports that the show had a total of 127,000 viewers, down from last week’s 169,000. It also had a 0.05 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic. That’s down from last week’s 0.06 rating, but still ties the February 4th episode for the second-highest number in that measure. It ranked #139 in the Cable Top 150, down from #132 last week. Here’s a list of the numbers so far this year:

January 7: 124,000 viewers, 0.04 rating
January 14: 84,000 viewers, 0.03 rating
January 21: 111,000 viewers, 0.06 rating
January 28: 97,000 viewers, 0.04 rating
February 4: 97,000 viewers, 0.05 rating
February 11: 169,000 viewers, 0.06 rating
February 18: 127,000 viewers, 0.05 rating

