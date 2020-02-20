WWE Backstage Viewership Down But Still Second-Highest Number Ever

The viewership for this week’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 was down, but it’s not all bad news. It was still the second most-watched episode of the show’s entire run. Showbuzz Daily reports that the show had a total of 127,000 viewers, down from last week’s 169,000. It also had a 0.05 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic. That’s down from last week’s 0.06 rating, but still ties the February 4th episode for the second-highest number in that measure. It ranked #139 in the Cable Top 150, down from #132 last week. Here’s a list of the numbers so far this year:

January 7: 124,000 viewers, 0.04 rating

January 14: 84,000 viewers, 0.03 rating

January 21: 111,000 viewers, 0.06 rating

January 28: 97,000 viewers, 0.04 rating

February 4: 97,000 viewers, 0.05 rating

February 11: 169,000 viewers, 0.06 rating

February 18: 127,000 viewers, 0.05 rating