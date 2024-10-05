wrestling / News

WWE Bad Blood Cold Open Video Released With Cody Rhodes, Triple H

October 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Bad Blood Image Credit: WWE

The cold open video for WWE Bad Blood has been released featuring Cody Rhodes, Triple H and music producer Metro Boomin. WWE released the cold open video on Friday and you can check it out below.

The PPV airs tomorrow night live on Peacock and WWE Network from Atlanta.

