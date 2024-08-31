WWE Bad Blood To Have Earlier Start Time Next Month

PWInsider reports that WWE Bad Blood will have an earlier start time than usual for WWE PLEs in the United States. The event, which happens on October 5 in Atlanta, will start at 6 PM ET. WWE has confirmed this is not a typo and the intended start time.

UFC 307 happens that same night at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City at 10 PM ET. WWE is starting their program earlier so they are not running at the same time.