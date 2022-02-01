WWE News: Note On Bad Bunny’s Royal Rumble Preparation, Bayley On Ivory’s Criticism of Rhea Ripley

Bad Bunny did a fair amount of prep before his return to the ring for the Royal Rumble, per a new report. According to PWInsider, the rapper secretly trained for “several weeks” before his WWE return as part of the men’s Rumble match.

Bunny entered at #27 and lasted until the final five, eliminating two people before he was eventually tossed by Brock Lesnar.

– Count Bayley as a supporter of Ivory’s post-Rumble remarks about Rhea Ripley. After she appeared in the women’s Rumble as her Right to Censor character, Ivory had an interview backstage where she took issue with the current locker room and commented on Ripley eliminating her.

Ivory said of Ripley (per Wrestling Inc), “I think she should think twice about what she’s doing with her life. Her life as a substantial female, she could be contributing to the world, she could have a purpose in her life, if she would just open up to see new things. I can teach her, I can help her. I want to help her.”

Bayley took to Twitter afterward to share her support for Ivory’s comments, as you can see below: