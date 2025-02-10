wrestling / News
WWE News: Bad Bunny Appears In Super Bowl Ad, Tucker Now Working As High School Coach
– Bad Bunny showed up in an ad during the Super Bowl. The rapper, actor and WWE celebrity was in an ad during the big game for Ritz alongside Aubrey Plaza and Michael Shannon, as you can see below:
– FOX 12 in Portland, Oregon has a news story noting that WWE alumnus Tucker, best known for his run alongside Otis as Heavy Machinery, now works as a high school wrestling coach for Skyview High in Vancouver, Washington. You can see the story below:
