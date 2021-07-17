WWE News: Baron Corbin Tries to Crowd Fund $100,000 On Smackdown, Bianca Belair Retains Title

– Baron Corbin is looking for help from the fans during his hard times, asking for a mere $100,000 to help him out. Corbin appeared on tonight’s show and announced that due to his losing his saving and investments since he lost his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura, he was launching “Corbin Fund Me.”

That brought out Kevin Owens, who Corbin asked for help while insulting his style. Owens delivered a Stunner in response:

– Bianca Belair retained her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on tonight’s show. You can see a clip from the match below: