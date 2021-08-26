WWE News: Baron Corbin Gets a New Car, WWE Hiring For Analytics Position

– Baron Corbin’s new streak of luck is continuing, as seen in his latest video. As you can see below, Corbin has a new car as part of his digital storyline that is set to lead into a new twist on Smackdown:

– WWE is hiring for a technical product manager for analytics. The job listing his here, and is described as below:

Technical Product Manager, Analytics

At WWE, we don’t limit ourselves to users and customers, we focus on fans. Our Digital Products Team is looking for someone to help ensure we remain focused and dialed-in on the fan experience across a wide array of digital products and services. This person needs to have the leadership skills to organize and collaborate across teams, the quantitative skills to measure impact and the presentation skills to communicate a vision. We need someone who has a broad array of experience working with data, managing requirements for product development, organizing and balancing business priorities, and who isn’t afraid to dig into new areas to develop skills where needed.

This Technical Product Manager will be a thought leader and vital member of a broader team that delivers top notch experiences to WWE fans across the world.

Essential Responsibilities:

* Work across teams to understand, implement and refine WWE’s analytics strategy with a focus on digital products and the fan journey

* Evangelize a vision that delivers valuable, usable and actionable data insights

* Participate in the development and management of key product and experience metrics

* Continuously review and identify areas of opportunity to acquire and deliver deeper, data-driven insights to the business

* Collect, drive and manage requirements for digital products that focus on improving understanding the user experience and journey

* Lead testing and validation of product features that provide opportunities to understand the fan experience and journey

* Collaborate across departments to help combine operational and experiential/contextual data where available

* Work with teams to develop and refine dashboards that communicate actionable insights

* Maintain and manage adherence to privacy frameworks that ensure WWE remains compliant with local laws and regulations

* Participate in and sometimes lead audits to ensure privacy compliance

* Be a privacy and data champion

Required Qualifications:

* BA/BS in related field or 5+ years experience in working directly with commerce and digital media platforms in a data insights role is a must

* Experience working with and managing Google’s Marketing Platform (particularly focused around Google Analytics, Tag Manager, Optimize and Big Query) is a must

* Capable of reading and understanding front-end development languages, event- driven data architecture and modelling, and common data query languages (SQL, etc).

* A more-than-moderate understanding of current privacy laws (like GDPR and CCPA) and a willingness to dive deeper and stay up-to-date

* Experience with continuous process improvement and agile product development

* Familiar with testing and debugging apps and the ability to build on this skill is necessary