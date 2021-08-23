wrestling / News

WWE News: Baron Corbin Wins Money in Las Vegas, Community Outreach Spotlight Video

August 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Baron Corbin Talking Smack

– Baron Corbin’s luck has turned around (slightly), as he won some money in Las Vegas. Corbin, who lost his stolen Money in the Bank briefcase back to Big E. at SummerSlam, posted an in-character video where he managed to win $100 in the casinos:

– The WWE Community Twitter account posted the following video looking at their outreach work over the weekend:

