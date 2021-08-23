wrestling / News
WWE News: Baron Corbin Wins Money in Las Vegas, Community Outreach Spotlight Video
August 23, 2021 | Posted by
– Baron Corbin’s luck has turned around (slightly), as he won some money in Las Vegas. Corbin, who lost his stolen Money in the Bank briefcase back to Big E. at SummerSlam, posted an in-character video where he managed to win $100 in the casinos:
FORGET EVERYTHING I SAID! I LOVE LAS VEGAS!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xdLlVt05r2
— THE KING IS DEAD (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 22, 2021
– The WWE Community Twitter account posted the following video looking at their outreach work over the weekend:
During @SummerSlam Week in the Community, @WWE hosted many of our national and local partners to provide support and give back to the Las Vegas community! pic.twitter.com/WoGf2BUB2c
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) August 23, 2021