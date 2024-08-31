– According to PWInsider reports that there are ticket issues today at the Uber Arena for WWE Bash in Berlin due to the Ticketmaster app crashing. As a result, attendees are struggling to access their tickets.

PWInsider notes that the app issues are likely caused by the reunion of Oasis and the Gallagher brothers, which might be causing the app to crash.

The Countdown show livestream for the show has already begin. WWE Bash in Berlin is just minutes away from starting and will be broadcast live on Peacock.