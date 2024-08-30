wrestling / News
WWE News: Bash in Berlin Kickoff Livestream Available Online, FOCO Honor Rhodes Family Legacy, Best of GUNTHER Livestream
– WWE’s Bash in Berlin Kickoff livestream is now available online, featuring hype for Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk, Randy Orton vs. GUNTHER and more.
– Also online is a livestream showing the best of GUNTHER.
– FOCO has announced that they will celebrate the Rhodes family legacy with new bobbleheads for Cody and Dusty Rhodes. You can order the set here.
Portrays Dusty Rhodes and Cody Rhodes wearing their ring gear in action poses, ready to take over the ring as father and son
Thematic, split-color ring base for a double dose of WWE greatness
“THE AMERICAN DREAM” and “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” text display on front of base so you can bring greatness from the past and the present to your fancave
Front name displays, so everyone knows who the champions of your collection.
All FOCO bobbleheads are Handcrafted and hand painted to make each bobblehead unique.
Height: Approximately 8 in., base included
Edition Size: 124 Individually numbered
Officially licensed by World Wrestling Entertainment