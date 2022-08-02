WWE News: Bayley Addresses Return At SummerSlam on Raw, Advertised Match For October Raw

Bayley addressed her return with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai at SummerSlam on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. On tonight’s show, Bayley spoke in a couple of backstage segments with her associates and first said that it was not about Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch; they were talking about the three of them.

She later said that the show has been spiralling downward since she’s been gone, and she saw it as a cry for help, so she took it upon herself to come back and be a role model along with two of the best wrestlers in the world in Kai and SKY. Kai added, “And we know how to play ‘The Game.'”

– PWInsider reports that the October 10th episode of Raw in Brooklyn, New York was locally advertising Seth Rollins vs. Riddle as well as appearances from Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley and Becky Lynch.