WWE News: Bayley Says She’s ‘Beyond Proud’ of Liv Morgan, Kofi Kingston Photo Op For Ego Pro Chicago

– Bayley took time to share praise for Liv Morgan on social media, saying she’s “beyond proud” of the Judgment Day member. Morgan spoke with Peter Rosenberg for Cheap Heat and spoke about how she looks up to Bayley and can always talk to her Bayley for advice and feedback. Bayley shared the clip and added:

“Just to be clear…it’s not that I see her as a baby still. She’s clearly GROWN. I’m just a little protective since I’ve seen her journey from day one and I literally used to have to give her rides to shows @YaOnlyLivvOnce I’m beyond proud of you. I’ve always loved your dedication.️ Plus you make me laugh. Bye”

😌 Just to be clear…it’s not that I see her as a baby still. She’s clearly GROWN. I’m just a little protective since I’ve seen her journey from day one and I literally used to have to give her rides to shows 🤣@YaOnlyLivvOnce I’m beyond proud of you. I’ve always loved your… https://t.co/UvhU9hQeFs — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 27, 2024

– Kofi Kingston will be doing a photo op appearance for Ego Pro Chicago. The promotion announced on Friday that the New Day member will appear at their Return To The Forge show on October 5 for photos: