wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Says She’s ‘Beyond Proud’ of Liv Morgan, Kofi Kingston Photo Op For Ego Pro Chicago
– Bayley took time to share praise for Liv Morgan on social media, saying she’s “beyond proud” of the Judgment Day member. Morgan spoke with Peter Rosenberg for Cheap Heat and spoke about how she looks up to Bayley and can always talk to her Bayley for advice and feedback. Bayley shared the clip and added:
“Just to be clear…it’s not that I see her as a baby still. She’s clearly GROWN. I’m just a little protective since I’ve seen her journey from day one and I literally used to have to give her rides to shows
@YaOnlyLivvOnce I’m beyond proud of you. I’ve always loved your dedication.️ Plus you make me laugh. Bye”
😌 Just to be clear…it’s not that I see her as a baby still. She’s clearly GROWN. I’m just a little protective since I’ve seen her journey from day one and I literally used to have to give her rides to shows 🤣@YaOnlyLivvOnce I’m beyond proud of you. I’ve always loved your… https://t.co/UvhU9hQeFs
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 27, 2024
– Kofi Kingston will be doing a photo op appearance for Ego Pro Chicago. The promotion announced on Friday that the New Day member will appear at their Return To The Forge show on October 5 for photos:
It’s a NEW DAY on October 5th! Welcome to the Forge @TrueKofi https://t.co/VHKOlYAiVL pic.twitter.com/9APQdIYi0Y
— Ego Pro Chicago (@EgoProChicago) September 27, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Note On Cardi B Working With WWE, Original Plans To Do So In 2021
- Vince McMahon Denies WWE Humiliating Owen Hart Over Bret Hart Leaving the Company
- Stephanie McMahon on How She Looks Back at Her WWE TV Angles, Admits Things Her Father Wanted Her To Do Were ‘Weird’
- Hulk Hogan Says Cody Rhodes & Chris Jericho Revealed They’re Paying Tribute to Him on TV