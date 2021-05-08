WWE News: Bayley Brawls With Bianca Belair on Smackdown, Carmella Beats Ruby Riott, Dolph Ziggler vs. Dominik Clip

– Bayley and Bianca Belair came to blows on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown as their WrestleMania Backlash match drew closer. Tonight’s show saw Bayley cut a promo on Belair, which brought the Smackdown Women’s Champion out for a brawl which Bayley got the upper hand of:

– Carmella picked up a win over Ruby Riott, and a clip of that match is below:

– Finally, Dominik ended up facing Dolph Ziggler instead of Rey Mysterio after Dolph insulted Dominik. Dominik picked up the win: