wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Congratulates Pat McAfee On New Gig, Victoria vs. Molly Holly Match Online
September 8, 2022 | Posted by
– Bayley took to social media to congratulate Pat McAfee on his new gig with College GameDay (and take a shot at Michael Cole). As reported, McAfee is joining ESPN College GameDay full-time and will be taking a hiatus from WWE in the meantime. Bayley posted to Twitter to share McAfee’s statement about the news, writing:
Happy for you.
(LOL no more friends for @MichaelCole)
Happy for you.
(LOL no more friends for @MichaelCole) https://t.co/bt6ocYVFCD
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 8, 2022
– WWE posted the full Hair vs. Women’s Title Match between Victoria and Molly Holly from WrestleMania XX to YouTube, as you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage News On If CM Punk Planned His AEW All Out Media Scrum Comments Beforehand
- Ric Flair Reacts To CM Punk’s Comments After AEW All Out, Backstage Brawl With Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks
- Details on AEW All Out Backstage Brawl From Young Bucks & Kenny Omega’s Side
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Says AEW Has No Leadership, Warns That If Tony Khan Doesn’t Fix Things, Triple H Will Run Away With Wrestling Business