WWE News: Bayley Corrects Becky Lynch’s Statement About Injury, Eric Bischoff On Ryan Satin’s Show
August 2, 2022
– Bayley saw Becky Lynch’s comment about her separated shoulder and had a correction for her. Bayley, who returned at SummerSlam, retweeted Lynch’s statement about her injury and corrected a typo (like the role model she is):
*shoulder!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/2kBREEgfEp
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 2, 2022
– Eric Bischoff is the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, and you can see that below:
