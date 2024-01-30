wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Sends Message Via Her Hair On Royal Rumble Win, Becky Lynch Book Signings
January 29, 2024 | Posted by
– Bayley won the women’s Royal Rumble match, and she sent a message by way of her hair about her win. The Damage CTRL member outlasted 29 other women to earn a WrestleMania title shot, and she posted to Twitter with the letters “ITYS” (I Told You So) shaved into the back of her head as you can see below:
I TOLD YOU SO #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/yxCSz3tI8Z
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 29, 2024
– PWInsider reports that Becky Lynch is set for the following signing appearances to promote her upcoming memoir:
* March 27th: Bookends in Ridgewood, NJ.
* April 2nd: Barnes & Noble on Chestnut Street in Philadelphia, PA (6 PM)
* April 15th: Barnes & Noble at the Grove in Los Angeles (2 PM)
