WWE News: Bayley Sends Message Via Her Hair On Royal Rumble Win, Becky Lynch Book Signings

January 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bayley Image Credit: WWE

– Bayley won the women’s Royal Rumble match, and she sent a message by way of her hair about her win. The Damage CTRL member outlasted 29 other women to earn a WrestleMania title shot, and she posted to Twitter with the letters “ITYS” (I Told You So) shaved into the back of her head as you can see below:

PWInsider reports that Becky Lynch is set for the following signing appearances to promote her upcoming memoir:

* March 27th: Bookends in Ridgewood, NJ.
* April 2nd: Barnes & Noble on Chestnut Street in Philadelphia, PA (6 PM)
* April 15th: Barnes & Noble at the Grove in Los Angeles (2 PM)

