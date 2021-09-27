wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Reacts to Sasha Banks’ Return at Extreme Rules, Damian Priest on US Title Defense

September 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
bayley wwe smackdown 21420

– Bayley was none too happy to see Sasha Banks make her return at Extreme Rules. As noted, Banks returned and caused a DQ in the Smackdown Women’s Championship match. Bayley, who was not in a good place with Banks the last time they were on WWE TV at the same time, posted to Twitter to say:

– WWE posted the following clip of Damian Priest discussing his win over Sheamus and Jeff Hardy to retain his United States Championship at Extreme Rules:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, Damian Priest, Extreme Rules, Sasha Banks, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading