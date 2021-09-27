wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Reacts to Sasha Banks’ Return at Extreme Rules, Damian Priest on US Title Defense
– Bayley was none too happy to see Sasha Banks make her return at Extreme Rules. As noted, Banks returned and caused a DQ in the Smackdown Women’s Championship match. Bayley, who was not in a good place with Banks the last time they were on WWE TV at the same time, posted to Twitter to say:
Damn, she annoying.
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 27, 2021
– WWE posted the following clip of Damian Priest discussing his win over Sheamus and Jeff Hardy to retain his United States Championship at Extreme Rules:
