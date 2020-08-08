wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Responds to Mandy Rose’s ‘World’s Greatest Soccer Mom’ Look, Ruby Riott Chats With Mark Andrews, Shayna Baszler’s Most Savage Moments
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Mandy Rose sported a new look this week on Smackdown where she came out for some payback against Sonya Deville during The Dirt Sheet. Rose shared a photo of her new look later on, and Bayley later responded to it.
After the show, Mandy Rose shared a photo of her new look on Twitter, writing in the caption, “#GodsGreatestSoccerMom.” However, Smackdown women’s champion Bayley appeared to not like that, and she wrote in response, “Dude that’s my hashtag.” You can view that exchange below.
Dude that’s my hashtag
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 8, 2020
– Ruby Riott recently chatted with Mark Andrews on his Youtube channel, which you can see below.
– Today is the birthday of WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler, who turns 40 years old today. In celebration of her birthday, WWE released a new WWE Playlist compilation showing Baszler’s Most Savage Moments, which you can check out below.
