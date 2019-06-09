wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Hypes Return to California, Photo Gallery of Street Profits With Tag Titles, Taynara Conti Celebrates Birthday
– Bayley, a California native, posted the following tweet today on WWE returning to California this week.
California, Mama’s comin home!! @WWE 🦈 pic.twitter.com/qmtPW99s7f
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 9, 2019
– WWE.com released a new photo gallery of The Street Profits with their newly won NXT tag team titles. You can check out some of those photos in the embedded tweet below.
.@MontezFordWWE & @AngeloDawkins get acquainted with their newly won #NXT #TagTeam Titles. https://t.co/FJZLMjNKV2
— WWE (@WWE) June 9, 2019
– NXT Superstar Taynara Conti celebrates her birthday today, turning 24 years old. NXT shared a tweet wishing her a happy birthday today, which you can see below.
Happy birthday to the #RealBlackbelt, @TaynaraContiWWE! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/wQIZAQ9zIi
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 9, 2019
