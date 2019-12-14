WWE News: Bayley Says the Women of Smackdown Are ‘Lazy’ and ‘Unmotivated,’ The Undertaker vs. Edge TLC Match

– Smackdown women’s champion Bayley spoke to Cathy Kelley following last night’s show and discussed her win over Dana Brooke. Bayley commented on how satisfying the win felt. You can check out that clip below. She stated the following:

“Super satisfying. To be honest, I’m a little more satisfied that Dana accepted the challenge. That’s more than I can say for this whole division. You know, Lacey has been one to punch my friend in the face and to talk a lot of smack, but still hasn’t challenged me. She hasn’t challenge the champion and neither has any of these women. And that’s why I have to keep facing women from RAW or NXT. I’ve been begging these women to step it up, and they’re not. They’re lazy, they’re unmotivated, they’re not on my level. They are not on Bayley and Sasha Banks’ pay grade, and that is what tonight was about.”

– WWE released a full match video featuring The Undertaker vs. Edge in a TLC match from One Night Stand 2008. You can check out that full match video below.