WWE News: Bayley Appears In Emotional Vignette On Raw, Becky Lynch Beats Maxxine Dupri

– Bayley cut an emotional promo in a vignette on this week’s Raw. The WWE star appeared in the vignette on Monday’s show, talking about how she’s felt lost in a way she’s never felt in her career. She noted that she feels nothing and that she wants more and feels less, and she tried to be the role model that her nickname says to those in the back and the fans, but she is there by herself without a title and it’s all her fault:

Mark Henry took to Twitter to comment on the promo, writing:

“Every wrestler that ever got over at one point in their career, feels this way or felt this way. You are entitled to your feelings. But everybody that reads this needs to tell you, Mark Henry said he looks up to you! @BustedOpenRadio”

Every wrestler that ever got over at one point in their career, feels this way or felt this way. You are entitled to your feelings. But everybody that reads this needs to tell you, Mark Henry said he looks up to you! @BustedOpenRadio https://t.co/4ty7yZZqk1 — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) August 12, 2025

– Becky Lynch defeated Maxxine Dupri to retain her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Dupri was able to put Lynch on her heels a couple of times but the champion finished Dupri off with the Dis-Arm-Her: