WWE News: Becky Lynch on Acting Like a Devil, The Shield Tops Power Rankings, and Security Guards Getting Wrecked

– MSG Networks recently interviewed WWE Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch at the New Jersey Devils game this week. You can check out that video below.

Lynch spoke about facing Charlotte at Evolution, stating, “It’s [being] that underdog, it’s that scratching, that clawing to get to the top to prove that you are the best.And sometimes, you gotta be a devil, you got to a devil to get what you want.”

– ESPN released its WWE Power Rankings for this week. Here are the Top 10 for this week:

10. R-Truth

9. Triple H

8. The Miz

7. Daniel Bryan

6. Braun Strowman

5. Ronda Rousey

4. Becky Lynch

3. Drew McIntyre

2. AJ Styles

1. The Shield (Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose)

– WWE released a new Top 10 video featuring moments of security guards getting wrecked. You can check out the new WWE Top 10 video in the player below.